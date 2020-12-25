Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M12 soon, and in the latest development, the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Thailand's telecom regulator NBTC's site. The listing, with model number SM-M127F/DS, doesn't reveal much about its specifications. However, previous reports and leaks have revealed it will come with an Exynos 850 chipset, Android 11 support, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to feature a plastic-glass body with a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it should house a quad-camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will draw power from an Exynos 850 processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 2.5 and should pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for connectivity.

Information What about the price?