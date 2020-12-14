Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 03:43 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Infinix will launch its budget-friendly Smart HD 2021 model in India on December 16 at 12 pm, a Flipkart microsite has revealed. As per the listing, the handset will be priced at Rs. 5,999.
The key highlights of the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will include a 5,000mAh battery, a waterdrop notch, and a single rear camera.
The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will feature a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it will house a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The handset will bear a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will also offer support for Face Unlock feature.
The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will sport a single 8MP camera on the rear side. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
At the heart, it will run on Android 10 (Go edition) and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
According to the Flipkart microsite, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 will carry a price-tag of Rs. 5,999. It will be launched on December 16 at 12 pm.
