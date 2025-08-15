Independence Day: India's best Test series wins in Asia

Indian cricket history is studded with glory and unforgettable milestones. Time and again, the Indian men's side's record-breaking wins have braced the longest format. From dominating every other Asian side to becoming the sport's superpower, India have seen it all. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's glorious and record-shattering series wins in Asia in the ultimate format.

#1 India defy odds to win 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy India's 2001 Test series win over Australia was revolutionary. After losing the series opener in Mumbai, India bounced back in Kolkata. And how! With India following on, VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) defied the odds, helping India win. India became only the second side to win a Test after receiving a follow-on. India later won in Chennai to seal the series 2-1.

#2 Historic series win in Pakistan, 2004 In a historic tour, India visited Pakistan for the first time in 15 years. The visitors won the ODI series and then sealed the Test series 2-1. In the opener in Multan, India won by an innings and 52 runs. Virender Sehwag slammed an incredible triple-century for the ages. Although Pakistan won the Lahore Test, India bounced back in Rawalpindi to win the series.