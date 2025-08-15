Captains with most wins in Duleep Trophy history

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to kick off its new domestic season with the Duleep Trophy from August 28. The tournament will be played in a zonal format this year after last season's round-robin structure. The six participating teams are North, South, West, East, Central, and North East. Ahead of the tournament, let's look at the captains with the most wins in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan - 9 wins This elite list is topped by none other than former Indian off-spinner Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan. He led South Zone 15 times across 1970 and 1979. The talisman is at par with Hanumant Singh in terms of most Duleep Trophy games as captain. Venkataraghavan returned with nine wins, five defeats, and a draw. Meanwhile, Venkataraghavan is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Duleep Trophy history (95 scalps at 23.66).

WC winners Two WC winners on the list In Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, we also have two legendary players from India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad on this list. Both veterans own eight Duleep Trophy wins as captains. While Kapil Dev led North Zone across 11 matches (1 defeat), Gavaskar accomplished this tally in just 10 matches (2 defeats) for West Zone. Meanwhile, Kapil scalped 34 wickets in the competition at 22.85. Gavaskar scored 1,859 runs at 61.96.