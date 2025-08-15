Revisiting India's historic win at Lord's during 2021 Independence week

India marked its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. One of the many things that has come a long way in these years is the Indian cricket team . In fact, cricket is deemed a religion in the country. Over the years, Team India has featured in some memorable Independence Day fixtures - the most recent being in the 2021 Lord's Test against England. Here we revisit that iconic game, which was played from August 12 to 16.

1st innings Ton-up Rahul powers Team India Having lost the toss and asked to bat first, India were off to a perfect start with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma adding 126 runs. The latter dominated the stand before departing for 83. Rahul, however, went on to hit a hundred. He consumed 250 balls during his 129-run and over 400-minute stay. His brilliance had placed India at 267/2.

Collapse Middle order let India down The visitors were let down by their middle order as the likes of skipper Virat Kohli (42), Rishabh Pant (37), and Ravindra Jadeja (40) were the only other batters to enter double digits. India lost their final eight wickets for just 97 runs and hence were folded for 364. The talismanic James Anderson took a five-wicket haul.

England innings Root powers England England were off to a poor start as two batters departed with just 23 runs on the board. Skipper Root, however, led the charge with a sensational hundred. The lone warrior scripted as many as four 50-plus stands and returned unbeaten on 180. Rory Burns (49) and Jonny Bairstow (57) were the other batters to cross the 30-run mark as the hosts finished at 391/10, managing a narrow 27-run lead. Mohammed Siraj (4/94) and Ishant Sharma (3/69) shared seven wickets.

3rd innings The Shami-Bumrah stand Several Indian batters got starts in the third innings but Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) were the only ones from the top seven to score 25-plus. At 194/7, India looked in all sorts of trouble before pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put up a remarkable ninth-wicket partnership of 89 runs, as India declared at 298/8. Shami scored an unbeaten 56 while Bumrah contributed with 34* before the declaration came in the second over after Day 5 lunch.

Intent Kohli's fiery speech that went viral As the hosts had to survive just a couple of sessions, a draw seemed certain. However, Indian bowlers had other plans. Skipper Kohli gave the team a fiery speech that went viral all across the internet on the day. The Indian captaintold his teammates: "If I see someone laughing, then see! For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there."

Victory! A massive win by 151 runs England's innings started on a disastrous note as they lost both openers for ducks. The well-set Root (33) was dismissed by Bumrah in the first over after tea. Jos Buttler (25) and Moeen Ali (13) were the only other batters with double-digit scores as England were folded for 120 in 51.5 overs, handing India a massive 151-run win. Siraj was spectacular with the old ball, claiming four of the last five wickets.