NZ cricket selector Sam Wells resigns: Details

Sam Wells, the chief selector for New Zealand 's men's cricket team, has resigned from his position. The announcement was made by the NZ cricket board on Friday. Wells has held this key role for nearly two years and witnessed a transitional phase in the team with long-serving coach Gary Stead leaving and former captain Tim Southee retiring from international cricket. Here are further details.

Achievements Historic Test series win over India Wells's tenure as selector saw New Zealand achieve a historic 3-0 Test series win over India away from home last year. The team also reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Recently, NZ won the T20I tri-series involving South Africa and Zimbabwe before thrashing the latter team in a 2-0 Test affair. However, despite these successes, Wells has opted to resign from his post to focus on other work commitments.

Gratitude expressed It has been an honor to work alongside players: Wells In his resignation statement, Wells said, "Serving as selection manager for the Black Caps over the past two years has been a tremendous privilege." He thanked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for giving him the chance to be part of the national side. "It has been an honor to work alongside the dedicated coaches, talented players, and committed support staff around New Zealand," he added.