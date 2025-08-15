Independence Day special: 5 active Indian cricketers with government jobs 

Indian cricket has come a long way in the 78 years since independence, with a series of historic moments that have shaped the sport's legacy in the country. The journey is marked by iconic victories, record-breaking performances, and groundbreaking achievements. As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day in 2025, let's take a five active Indian cricketers with government jobs.

#1 KL Rahul - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India Star Indian batter KL Rahul, who was sensational in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, holds a government job within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He got this job through the sports quota in 2018. Despite his busy cricketing schedule, Rahul filled out all the necessary paperwork and officially became an assistant manager before leaving for an international tour that year. Notably, Rahul is one of the five Indian men's players with centuries in all three formats.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - Income Tax Officer Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal serves as an Income Tax Officer in Haryana after being appointed through the sports quota. Though he continues to focus on cricket, his role with the Income Tax Department ensures a future career outside of sports. Even though he has been out of the Indian team for a while, Chahal continues to impress in the Indian Premier League. He is the only bowler with over 200 wickets in the competition.

#3 Mohammed Siraj - DSP Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana last year. He took charge in October, in the presence of Telangana DGP Mr. Jitender and other senior officers. Notably, Siraj also played a crucial role in helping Team India secure a 2-2 draw in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

#4 Umesh Yadav - Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India In Umesh Yadav, we have another cricketer with the job of an assistant manager within the Reserve Bank of India. The seasoned fast bowler's appointment came in 2017. Meanwhile, Umesh last represented India during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The pacer, who owns 288 international wickets, also went unsold in the 2025 IPL auction.