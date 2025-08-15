Independence Day: India's record-breaking Test wins in SENA nations

Indian cricket history is studded with glory and unforgettable milestones. The Indian men's side's record-breaking Test wins in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) hold special relevance. Each of these countries has held a different challenge for the Asian sides. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's glorious wins in these countries in the longest format.

#1 India's greatest Test win Down Under, Brisbane, 2021 An inexperienced Indian side caused waves Down Under by winning their first-ever Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, in 2021. The win sealed the series (2-1) for India after they perished for 36 in the opener in Adelaide. Team India, ravaged by injuries, recorded the highest-ever run-chase (328) in Brisbane. A series-defining 89* from Rishabh Pant scripted India's greatest Test win in Australia.

#2 A win against all odds, Perth, 2008 India's 2008 victory over Australia at the WACA came against all odds. The visitors were down and out after incurring umpiring blunders and on-field controversies in the Sydney Test. However, the Anil Kumble-led side bounced back in Perth, claiming a 72-run win. Irfan Pathan stood out for India as Australia couldn't chase 413. India made a statement on what was deemed the fastest wicket.

#3 Maiden Test win in England, The Oval, 1971 India's maiden Test win in England came in 1971 at The Oval. India, led by Ajit Wadekar, faced a 71-run deficit after the first innings. They were bowled out for 284 in response to England's 355. However, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings bowled England out for 101. The Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets.