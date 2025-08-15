Independence Day: India's record-breaking Test wins in SENA nations
Indian cricket history is studded with glory and unforgettable milestones. The Indian men's side's record-breaking Test wins in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) hold special relevance. Each of these countries has held a different challenge for the Asian sides. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's glorious wins in these countries in the longest format.
India's greatest Test win Down Under, Brisbane, 2021
An inexperienced Indian side caused waves Down Under by winning their first-ever Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, in 2021. The win sealed the series (2-1) for India after they perished for 36 in the opener in Adelaide. Team India, ravaged by injuries, recorded the highest-ever run-chase (328) in Brisbane. A series-defining 89* from Rishabh Pant scripted India's greatest Test win in Australia.
A win against all odds, Perth, 2008
India's 2008 victory over Australia at the WACA came against all odds. The visitors were down and out after incurring umpiring blunders and on-field controversies in the Sydney Test. However, the Anil Kumble-led side bounced back in Perth, claiming a 72-run win. Irfan Pathan stood out for India as Australia couldn't chase 413. India made a statement on what was deemed the fastest wicket.
Maiden Test win in England, The Oval, 1971
India's maiden Test win in England came in 1971 at The Oval. India, led by Ajit Wadekar, faced a 71-run deficit after the first innings. They were bowled out for 284 in response to England's 355. However, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's six-fer in the second innings bowled England out for 101. The Wadekar-led Team India chased down 173 on Day 5 to win by four wickets.
India's other notable wins
In 2021, the Virat Kohli-led India recorded their second-ever Test win at The Oval, after 50 years. Over two decades ago (2002), India handed England an innings defeat at Headingley, marking their most significant overseas victory in Test history. The year 2006 gave India their first-ever Test win on South African soil. And India's maiden Test victory in SENA nations came in NZ (1968).