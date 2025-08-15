Independence Day 2025: India's greatest moments at Olympics

India's Olympic history is studded with glory and unforgettable milestones. From the national hockey team's unbeaten run to the record-breaking gold medal of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra , India has scaled new heights. At the 2024 Paris Games, India extended its Olympic medal tally to 41. This Independence Day (2025), we celebrate India's greatest moments at the Olympic Games.

#1 Maiden Olympic medal as independent India The year 1948 produced one of the most endearing moments in Indian sports history. A year after claiming independence from Britain, India won its first-ever Olympic medal as an independent nation. It was special as the Indian men's side defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the final in London. The Kishan Lal-led India earlier defeated Austria, Argentina, and Spain in the tournament.

#2 Abhinav Bindra becomes India's first individual gold medalist In 2008, shooter Abhinav Bindra won the first-ever individual gold medal for India at the Olympics. He won the men's 10m air rifle final (shooting). Bindra brought home India's second Olympic medal in shooting. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the first Indian to do so in 2004. He won the silver medal in men's double trap at the 2004 Athens Games.

#3 Neeraj Chopra strikes gold At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. His throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final etched his name into Indian sports history. Notably, Chopra also gave India its first medal in athletics after independence. British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in 1900, representing India.