I didn't charge anything for 'Coolie': Aamir Khan's big revelation 

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that he did not charge anything for his cameo in the Tamil film Coolie. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "No, I haven't charged any money. I have too much love and respect for Rajni Sir ( Rajinikanth ) to even think of money." "Just sharing the screen with him is reward enough."

Role details Khan's role in 'Coolie' Khan plays Daaha, the head of a global criminal syndicate in Coolie. The film's villain, Simon (Nagarjuna), is part of this syndicate. The movie features a face-off between Khan's character and Rajinikanth's Deva in an undisclosed location. Khan said, "It isn't as if I am the hero of Coolie. I am just a cameo player. Rajini Sir and Nag play the central characters. If audiences flock to see Coolie, it will be to see them, not me."

Relationship with Gauri Khan on his relationship with Gauri Spratt Meanwhile, Khan was recently seen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with his partner, Gauri Spratt. "I needed a breather...some pause from all the stress. Gauri has a very calming effect on me. Just being around her makes me feel peaceful," Khan told the outlet. On the personal front, Khan faced some upheavals recently when his brother, Faissal Khan, leveled allegations against him, including forced confinement for a prolonged period. Khan's team later clarified that Faissal "misrepresented the events."