Netizens unimpressed with Aamir Khan's cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' 

Aamir Khan , a stalwart of Hindi cinema for nearly four decades, has made a rare appearance in the Tamil film industry with a cameo in Rajinikanth 's Coolie. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , was released on Thursday, August 14. However, the much-publicized cameo has received mixed responses from fans. While some praised Khan's performance and look as Dahaa—head of an international crime syndicate—others found it underwhelming and unnecessary to the plot.

Role details Khan plays Dahaa, head of an international crime syndicate In Coolie, Khan plays Dahaa, the head of a global criminal syndicate. He confronts Rajinikanth's character Deva in a climactic scene. The role was initially rumored to be offered to Shah Rukh Khan, but he reportedly declined due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film King. Now, fans are saying that SRK got lucky by turning this down.

Fan reactions While some loved his look, others found it unnecessary Fans took to social media platforms to share their thoughts on Khan's cameo. While some praised his rugged look and acting skills, others felt that his appearance was not crucial to the film's narrative. One fan wrote, "Coolie second half review: One high high high high mass elevation after another BGM on beast mode. Aamir Khan, Upendra & Rajinikanth — acting at absolute top-notch levels!" Another said, "Sasta #Rolex #AamirKhan #CoolieReview," referring to another Kanagaraj villain, Rolex.

Twitter Post One fan found the cameo 'insulting' to Khan Not a Aamir Khan fan but the cameo in Coolie is insulting. One of the biggest superstar of country deserves better presentation if you are inviting him over. — ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@meJat32) August 14, 2025

Twitter Post Read another brutal take here almost all the characters were a joke, but my favourite was aamir — that guy just made me laugh so much. even thinking about him now makes me laugh. #Coolie — M (@thala__vedhana) August 14, 2025