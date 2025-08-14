'Bigg Boss 19': Anaya Bangar to enter Salman Khan's show

The much-awaited 19th season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , is set to premiere on August 24. The upcoming season will be based on a political format called Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Ahead of its premiere, several reports have emerged regarding potential contestants for the new season. Among them is Anaya Bangar , the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar .

Participation details Bangar has been approached for 'Bigg Boss 19' According to a report by ETimes TV, Bangar has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Known for her candid social media presence and bold activism, she would bring a unique voice to the Bigg Boss house. Her journey to becoming a public figure has been marked by determination and persistence.

Advocacy work Who is Anaya Bangar? Bangar, who is 23 years old, was born male and later transitioned to female. She shared test results in an Instagram video. Bangar collaborated with Manchester Metropolitan University after finishing one year of Hormone Replacement Therapy. The tests measured her muscle power, endurance, glucose, and oxygen levels, and compared them to those of cisgender female athletes.