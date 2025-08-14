'War 2's post-credits scene introduces Alia, Sharvari in 'Alpha'

The recently released War 2 , led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR , has taken the internet by storm with its post-credits scene. The sequence gives fans a first look at Bobby Deol 's character from the upcoming anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. In the sneak peek, Deol is seen tattooing a teenage girl's arm with the Greek alphabet alpha.

Character introduction Deol's character explains the meaning of 'Alpha' In the leaked scene, Deol's character explains to the girl that alpha is not just the first letter of the Greek alphabet but also their program's motto. He describes it as someone who is "the fastest and strongest," ruling over an urban jungle. The girl's repetition of the word "Alpha" hints at her potential future as an agent in this elite program.

Future connections Scene hints at new agent, unlike previous male leads The leaked scene from War 2 serves as a thrilling introduction to new characters. The scene offers a glimpse into the characters' abilities and sets the stage for the intense dynamics of their upcoming mission. Unlike earlier post-credits scenes with male leads like Salman Khan's Tiger or Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, War 2 appears to center on unveiling a new female agent, signaling a fresh direction.