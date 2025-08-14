Hit Netflix show 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' gets special theater release 

The animated sensation, K-Pop Demon Hunters , is returning to select theaters for a limited-time "Sing-Along Event" on August 23 and 24, 2025. The film, which debuted on the platform in late June 2025, broke Netflix records with its massive streaming success and dedicated fanbase. The re-release will run exclusively in certain chains such as Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, Marcus, and Regal Cinemas in the US. Other areas under this offer are the UK and Canada.

Screening details Check out the participating theaters in LA and NYC The sing-along screenings of K-Pop Demon Hunters will take place in Los Angeles and New York. In LA, the screenings will be held at Regal LA Live & 4DX, Regal Edwards Alhambra Renaissance & IMAX, Regal Edwards South Gate, Regal North Hollywood & 4DX, and Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria. In NYC, the participating theaters include Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lower Manhattan, Regal Battery Park, Regal Essex Crossing & RPX, Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn, Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX, Regal Times Square, Regal Secaucus ShowPlace 14, Regal Atlas Park, Regal UA Midway, Regal Concourse 10, and Regal Tangram.

Event highlights What else can fans expect? The special screenings of K-Pop Demon Hunters will feature on-screen lyrics for audience participation. Fans can also expect exclusive merchandise, photo ops, themed snacks, and live hosts at select movie parties in major cities. Some locations will even host drag performances and afterparties, such as Atlanta's Honmoon Ball. The film features a star-studded cast including Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Lea Salonga.