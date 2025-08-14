'Taarak Mehta...' to introduce new Rajasthani family to Gokuldham Society
What's the story
The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to introduce a new Rajasthani family in Gokuldham Society. The show, which has been running for 17 years, continues to be among the top five most-watched programs on TV. To keep up the entertainment value, the makers are introducing new storylines and characters.
Cultural infusion
A new family to arrive on camels
As per Times of India TV, exclusive pictures from the set have revealed a Rajasthani family of four entering Gokuldham Society on camels. The camels are adorned in traditional Rajasthani style, indicating a cultural twist in the show. The new family's arrival was hinted at during producer Asit Kumarr Modi's recent press conference, where he promised new and interesting characters.
Anticipation builds
Fans speculate about new characters' entry
The introduction of this new family has sparked curiosity among fans. Questions are being raised about their reason for coming to Gokuldham, and how their interactions will pan out with popular characters like Jethalal and Bhide, and the actors who will portray these roles. The production house has not yet commented on the matter.