'Taarak Mehta...' to introduce new Rajasthani family to Gokuldham Society

As per Times of India TV, exclusive pictures from the set have revealed a Rajasthani family of four entering Gokuldham Society on camels. The camels are adorned in traditional Rajasthani style, indicating a cultural twist in the show. The new family's arrival was hinted at during producer Asit Kumarr Modi 's recent press conference, where he promised new and interesting characters.

Anticipation builds

Fans speculate about new characters' entry

The introduction of this new family has sparked curiosity among fans. Questions are being raised about their reason for coming to Gokuldham, and how their interactions will pan out with popular characters like Jethalal and Bhide, and the actors who will portray these roles. The production house has not yet commented on the matter.