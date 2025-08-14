Anupam Kher launches scholarship in friend Satish Kaushik's honor
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced the launch of a new scholarship at his acting school, Actor Prepares. The scholarship, named after his late friend and colleague Satish Kaushik, will be funded by the ₹10L cash prize he received from the Maharashtra government for winning the Raj Kapoor Award. In a heartfelt social media post, Kher expressed gratitude for the award and shared plans to honor Kaushik's memory with this initiative.
Tribute details
Kher also announced plans to install Kaushik's statue
Kher wrote, "SATISH KAUSHIK SCHOLARSHIP: The money I received from the Maharashtra Government for my Raj Kapoor Award, I am happy to announce and institute the Satish Kaushik Scholarship for a deserving poor candidate at my acting school, Actor Prepares." He also announced plans to install a statue of Kaushik at one of his studios. The actor added that this is the first time in 20 years that he has named a scholarship after someone.
Friendship
Kher has often spoken about his friendship with Kaushik
Kher has often spoken about his close friendship with Kaushik, especially after the latter's death. He has shared several stories and memories, often expressing his sadness and cherishing their long-standing bond. Kaushik died of a heart attack at 66 in March 2023. The political film Emergency became his last release.