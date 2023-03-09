Entertainment

Actor Satish Kaushik dies at 66 due to heart attack

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Edited by Isha Sharma Mar 09, 2023, 10:33 am 2 min read

Actor Satish Kaushik has passed away due to a heart attacl at 66

Noted Hindi actor, comedian, filmmaker, and screenwriter Satish Kaushik passed away in the wee hours of Thursday (March 9) due to a heart attack. He was 66. Fellow actor and his close friend of 45 years, Anupam Kher shared the information about his demise on Twitter. Kaushik was seen at Javed Akhtar's Holi bash on Tuesday. May his soul rest in peace.

Kher wrote this heartbreaking post on Twitter

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

A day ago, Kaushik wished everyone a happy Holi

Kaushik was quite active on social media and regularly posted his personal and professional updates. In his last tweet on Tuesday (March 7), Kaushik shared a series of pictures from Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party in Mumbai and expressed joy upon meeting "the newlywed couple" Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Following his demise, fans, Kauhik's colleagues, and other celebrities have left condolences under this tweet.

This was his last post

Instagram post A post shared by satishkaushik2178 on March 9, 2023 at 6:26 am IST

Body to be brought to Mumbai for last rites

As per reports, Kaushik was in Delhi-NCR when the unfortunate incident took place. The NSD alum was reportedly admitted to Gurugram's Fortis Hospital, and his postmortem will now be conducted at Delhi's Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital. Once the postmortem is done, the body will be flown to Mumbai for the cremation. Several noted Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the funeral.

Kaushik's last film will be Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

Reportedly, Kaushik's last project will be Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency, based on the period of Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975-77. Kaushik will be seen playing the role of late freedom fighter and former Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram in the historical period drama, co-starring Ranaut, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, among others. It is scheduled to release around October-November this year.

Take a quick look at Kaushik's sprawling career

In a sprawling career spanning over four decades, Kaushik infused life into numerous films in different genres. His most notable movies include Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Woh 7 Din, Swarg, Gharwali Baharwali, Masoom, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, among others. He had also directed Tere Naam, Kaagaz, and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among others.