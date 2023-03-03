Entertainment

Happy birthday, Shankar Mahadevan: Top 5 songs of the legend

Mar 03, 2023

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has turned 56 years old on Friday, March 3

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan is celebrating his 56th birthday on Friday, March 3. The versatile singer and music composer has gifted the film industry with his soulful music and voice. Whether it's about film music or devotional songs, Mahadevan has given us some timeless melodies. On his birthday, we have curated a list of his top five songs that should be on your playlist.

'Maa' from 'Taare Zameen Par'

Featuring then-child actor Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra, this track from Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par is one of the most heart-warming songs by Mahadevan. Based on the beautiful relationship between a mother and a son, this number always manages to make the eyes watery and also bring a lump in one's throat. The movie was released in 2007.

'Mitwaa' from 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

The music for filmmaker Karan Johar's movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was released in 2006, was composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. Featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, Mitwaa is sung by Shafqat Ali and Mahadevan. The song is one of the best romantic numbers of Mahadevan to date and continues to be a favorite of many.

'Dil Chahta Hai' from 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Now, who doesn't love this song? It is the top-rated song of Mahadevan, which is also composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. The whole Dil Chahta Hai music album is one of the best Hindi albums but the title track holds a special place. The song reminds everyone of only three things - friendship, Goa, and a road trip!

'Lakshya' from 'Lakshya'

The title track of Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's film Lakshya has never failed in motivating a person. Another gem composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy for a Farhan Akhtar film, Lakshya is a track that defines ambition, motivation, and achieving a goal. Similar to Dil Chahta Hai, Lashkya's album is also one which you can listen to on a loop.

'Breathless' from 'Breathless'

No playlist of Mahadevan can ever be completed without the mention of his song Breathless. Released in 1998, the song is probably the most famous number of Mahadevan from the album by the same name. While Javed Akhtar penned the beautiful lyrics, Mahadevan sang the nearly three-minute song at one stretch without taking a single pause in between.