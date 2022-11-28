Entertainment

Who's Gunjana Sinha, 8-year-old winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'?

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 28, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

Gunjan Sinha became the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 10

The 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has come to an end with contestant Gunjan Sinha clinching the trophy. She reached the finals with Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh as her contenders. While Sinha bagged the title, Shaikh and Dilaik were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively. Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about Sinha, the winner of the dance reality show.

Why does this story matter?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a celebrity dance reality show, was first started in 2006. After it gained massive popularity, the show kept returning to screens with its new season every year.

This year, the show entered its 10th season; it returned after a hiatus of five years and premiered on September 3.

Its final episode was held on Sunday with Sinha being declared the winner.

She's the youngest contestant on the show

Sinha was the youngest contestant to participate in the show. The eight-year-old participated with her 12-year-old partner, Tejas Verma, only to win the hearts of the judges (Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi) and the audience. Born and brought up in Guwahati, Assam, Sinha is a daughter of a policeman father and a housewife mother. She aims at making a career in dance.

Not new to dance reality shows

If you thought that Sinha was a newbie with dance reality shows then you might have to think again. Before joining the show, she had participated in Dance Deewane Season 3, another show that used to air on Colors TV. Although Sinha was declared the first runner-up previously, she was finally able to fulfill her dream of lifting the trophy in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Dancing with the stars

Her fiery performances over time have brought her much fame. She was seen in other reality shows, hosted by Bollywood stars. In October, Sinha performed at Bigg Boss 16's premiere and performed the Dabangg hook step with Salman Khan. She appeared in Ranveer Singh's game show The Big Picture as well as in the music video Parwah with Neha Bhasin and Rashmi Desai.