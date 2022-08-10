Entertainment

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack; admitted to AIIMS

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 10, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Raju Srivastava has suffered a heart attack in New Delhi.

Actor and comedy stalwart Raju Srivastava suffered a mild heart attack on Wednesday (August 10) in New Delhi. Reportedly, the comedian was working out on a treadmill when the incident occurred in the national capital. His team has confirmed that Srivastava was immediately shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, adding he is conscious and fortunately doing much better now. We pray for his speedy recovery.

Details He will stay under doctors' observation for few days

Srivastava's team, in a conversation with The Indian Express, confirmed the news. "Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious," they said. The 58-year-old will reportedly be kept under observation at the premier hospital and will be discharged once he completely recuperates and springs back to good health.

As per a report by PeepingMoon, Srivastava was in New Delhi to meet some politicians and was staying at a hotel. His PR Ajit Saxena reportedly informed the publication that Srivastava's "pulse rate is back" and "he is in the ICU." He added that a health update from the hospital is expected to be issued soon. Fans have sent good wishes Srivastava's way.

Career Take a look at Srivastava's work over the years

Srivastava is indisputably one of the most renowned names in the Indian television industry, particularly in the comedy sphere. He shot to fame with his participation in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and soon became a household name. He has also been part of well-known Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

Wishes Srivastava's fans from across the nation sent prayers, wishes

As soon as the news broke out, the comedian's fans began praying for Srivastava's good health and speedy recovery. One such fan wrote on Twitter, "We pray to God for his speedy recovery. He lives in the hearts of many Indians." Another user tweeted, "My prayers are with him, I am shocked to hear this news."