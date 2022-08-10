Entertainment

Nepotism row: Anurag Kashyap calls himself the 'most nepotistic filmmaker'

Nepotism row: Anurag Kashyap calls himself the 'most nepotistic filmmaker'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 10, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Anurag Kashyap has called himself 'the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country.'

The word "nepotism" has stuck like a leech to the Hindi film industry. A word that came to light due to Kangana Ranaut's allegation of Karan Johar of being "the flagbearer of nepotism," the issue has sparked ceaseless debates, coiling almost everyone in its grasp. Now, Anurag Kashyap has chimed in and called himself "the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country." Here's what happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

The nepotism debate has led to a seemingly endless social media outrage, with several cinephiles vowing never to watch films of "nepo star kids."

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, are repeatedly trolled for bagging major projects due to their familial connections.

Since Kashyap is hailed for making it despite being an outsider, his recent remarks grabbed eyeballs.

Statement 'I will not hire somebody who I don't know'

Kashyap is currently promoting his upcoming directorial Dobaaraa, which stars his frequent collaborator Taapsee Pannu in the lead. During an interview with News 18, he said, "I am the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country... I will not hire somebody who I don't know. It's not a camp, it's not even favoritism." Kashyap further said that he can only work with people he trusts.

Quote 'Pannu is super nepotistic too,' joked the filmmaker

Kashyap further bolstered his statements by providing some examples. He said, "If my first AD (assistant director) is leaving, I would not know who is a good AD in the market. My AD will give me another AD." The Ugly helmer also quipped Pannu is also "super nepotistic" and is trying to launch her sister Shagun opposite controversy's favorite child Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK).

Information Everything you need to know about 'Dobaaraa'

Dobaaraa is a remake of the 2018 Spanish time-travel thriller Mirage and Kashap's foray into the sci-fi genre. Apart from Pannu, it also stars her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rahul Bhatt. This will be the third collaboration between Kashyap and Pannu after Saand Ki Aankh and Manmarziyaan. Kashyap had also produced both the movies. Dobaaraa will hit theaters on August 19.

Poll Which Taapsee Pannu film would you like to know more about?