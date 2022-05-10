Entertainment

'Toolsidas Junior': Rajiv Kapoor's swansong hits Netflix on May 23

Written by Isha Sharma May 10, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Rajiv Kapoor died in February last year

Toolsidas Junior has got itself a digital release. Starring Rajiv Kapoor, in his swansong performance, the film is slated to hit Netflix on May 23. Helmed by debutant director Mridul Mahendra, it has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Sunita Gowariker. Toolsidas Junior is about a young boy who wants to ace snooker to uphold his father's legacy.

Context Why does this story matter?

After making his Bollywood debut with the 1983 movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Kapoor worked in his father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which remains his most notable work.

Toolsidas Junior had marked his return to acting after nearly three decades and now the fact that we wont's see him again on celluloid makes us want to watch this film.

Details Know more about the film

Inspired by true events and set in Calcutta of 1994, Toolsidas Junior hit the floors in 2018. It was initially scheduled to hit Netflix on April 19. But, due to some unexplained reasons, the plan didn't materialize. Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil, and popular child artist Varun Buddhadev also star alongside Kapoor. Notably, Toolsidas Junior is the only film to feature Kapoor and Dutt together.

Screening Makers had hosted special screening

Kapoor (58) had wrapped up the shooting shortly before his demise last February. To honor his memory, makers had organized a special screening in Mumbai for the Kapoor clan in February 2022, a year after Kapoor's untimely death. The attendees included several family members including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Kunal Kapoor. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor marked their presence, too.

Praise Gowariker talks of being Kapoor's fan

Remembering Kapoor, Gowariker said, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days." "And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, I cast him in it. He played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. Sadly, he won't be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive."