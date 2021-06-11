'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Serves as good preview to the film

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 02:04 pm

Three days after the teaser, makers dropped the first official trailer of Haseen Dillruba today. The thriller has Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, with Pannu playing a housewife, who is suspected of a man's murder. The setting is in a small town, which has been captured sincerely in this 2.30-minutes-long clip. The trailer of the Vinil Mathew-directorial sure looks thrilling.

Details

The start: A woman mentions an author named Dinesh Pandit

The trailer starts with a woman talking about an author named Dinesh Pandit, asking someone if he/she has read his books. We then see Massey's Rishu looking at Pannu's Rani with awe, who is responding as well. He gets a tattoo on his hand of her name. The next scene is a bomb blast at a place where Rani is feeding some stray dogs.

Scenes

She then gets questioned by a police officer

She rushes to the spot, only to find a hand with that tattoo. Cut to the police station. She is now being questioned by the cops, who have suspected her of this murder. The serious tone of the trailer gets a break with sequences that show a besotted Rishu getting married to Rani, and a funny one about her matrimonial bio-data confusion.

Observation

'Someone who has sense of humor, is dashing, passionate, naughty'

Then we hear someone ask Rani the kind of man she wants. "Someone who has a sense of humor, is dashing, passionate, naughty," she says. Enter Rane's Neel Tripathi. We see Rani and Neel in strapped jackets, riding on an inflatable boat, and here too, we see the same eye-talk probable romantic sequence we had seen between Rani and Rishu in the beginning.

Conclusion

Check out for the 'CID' link; overall, trailer doesn't disappoint

Aditya Srivastava's cop role serves a nice CID link. He's determined to prove that Rani is indeed the killer. From the look of it, Pannu is promising as this woman, who's hiding a lot inside her, while Massey shows many shades of his character. Rane is this lover who'd remove any hurdle coming between him and Rani. Haseen Dillruba hits Netflix on July 2.