'KBC' contestant says Amitabh owes Rs. 10; gets paid back

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 10, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' airs on Sony TV at 9 pm.

The 14th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, was kickstarted recently. The first KBC 14 contestant, Dulichand Agarwal, made headlines for reaching up to the 15th question for Rs. 75L. During a conversation with Bachchan, Agarwal took the audience and Big B by surprise when he said the superstar owes him Rs. 10. Here's what happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired on television screens 22 years ago on July 3, 2000.

The 14th season is happening after a gap of two years.

So, fans of the game show are pumped up about the latest season, which went on air on Sunday.

And apart from the quizzes, the show is also known for Bachchan's candid moments with the contestants.

Quote Here's what Agarwal said about Bachchan owing him debt

Agarwal told Bachchan that in 1970, with a lot of difficulties, he got Rs. 10 to watch his film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar on the first day. Despite waiting for hours in the ticket queue, Agarwal couldn't watch the movie because of the police lathi charge to disperse the massive crowd. The contestant further said that he even injured his head in the incident.

Details Bachchan paid him back with interest

Agarwal added that after that incident, he decided never to watch films starring Bachchan again. Touched by the story, Bachchan paid him Rs. 20 for the ticket along with the interest. He also promised Agarwal that he would watch the film along with him. Meanwhile, Agarwal did not attempt to answer the question for Rs. 75 lakh and walked home with Rs. 50 lakh.

Information Where to watch 'KBC'?

KBC's Season 14 went on air on Sunday (August 7). Viewers can watch it on Sony TV at 9:00 pm. For the uninitiated, KBC is the Hindi adaptation of the international reality game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Although Bachchan has been associated with the reality show ever since its inception, Season 3 was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.