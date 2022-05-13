Entertainment

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' shoot begins: All about Salman Khan-starrer

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' shoot begins: All about Salman Khan-starrer

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 13, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will see a December release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his much-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Jointly backed by Khan and director Farhad Samji, the movie is expected to go on floors with an action-packed scene in Mumbai. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role. Here's everything we know about the highly anticipated film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to begin in April but seems to have been delayed by a month.

Previously, Sajid Nadiadwala was going to produce the film, but he reportedly backed out owing to disagreements over the budget and script of the venture.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be making her debut in Bollywood with this.

Report Two sets were constructed solely for film

According to media reports, the shooting commenced at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The set design team had constructed two massive sets here. Apparently, one of them resembled a metro station. Samji's team had to erect this to avoid crowd management problems in a real location. After this schedule, the team will next shoot at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Cast Get to know cast, crew behind film

In addition to Khan, Gill, and Sharma, the film co-stars Pooja Hegde (Thalapathy), Venkatesh Daggubati (F3), and Zaheer Iqbal (Notebook) in pivotal roles. The makers of the film have roped in the music director of blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, Devi Sri Prasad, to compose songs for the project. As mentioned above, Khan is co-producing it under his Salman Khan Films banner.

Data Plot of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

While the exact storyline isn't out, reports suggest Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a tale of harmony within a multi-cultural family. "It'll portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervor," a source had revealed before.

Calendar Khan's kitty is brimming with other projects

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is eyeing a December release for now. After that, Khan will appear in the much-awaited action saga Tiger 3. Narrating the story of international spies Tiger (Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), the Maneesh Sharma directorial will premiere on April 21, 2023 (targeting Eid). The 56-year-old will also make a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan (January 25, 2023).