Mumbai court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 12:39 pm

Aryan Khan was arrested after officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound party cruise in Mumbai.

A Mumbai court will hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday (October 13). Khan was arrested after officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound party cruise in Mumbai. On Thursday, a Mumbai Magistrate court had sent Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. Here are more details.

Details

Court rejects NCB's plea for week's time to file response

A Special Court under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act deferred hearings of bail applications filed by Khan and two other accused—Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha—till October 13. Reportedly, Special Judge VV Patil refused to grant the NCB a week's time to file its reply. Khan's counsel argued that the 23-year-old had already been in detention since October 2, requesting urgency.

Courtroom proceedings

'Admitted fact that Khan was not found in possession'

Khan's counsel, advocate Amit Desai argued that his statement was recorded only once on Sunday, despite him being in custody since last Saturday. Desai said, "It's an admitted fact that this person is not found in possession. I'm not arguing bail, I'm only arguing for a date. Considering the peculiar facts of this case..he's probably the only person without recovery or any other material."

Information

NCB should take 1 day to file reply: Khan's lawyer

Desai also informed the court that a magistrate court had earlier rejected Khan's bail application for lack of jurisdiction. Thus, he argued against the NCB's plea for seven days' time to file their reply, adding that the bureau should take a day's time instead.

Courtroom proceedings

Not humanely possible: NCB on filing reply quickly

Appearing for the NCB, Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna then sought time till Thursday saying, "with the utmost respect to my senior, there is no urgency. We have been served with a copy only yesterday. In order to do justice to both sides, we are requesting for time till Thursday." Sethna contended that it was not "humanely possible" to file replies so quickly.

Background

NCB raided Mumbai-Goa party cruise on October 2

On October 2, NCB officials raided a Cordelia Cruise ship that was bound for Goa. Khan was among eight people nabbed in the raid and booked under sections 8(c), 20b, 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the NDPS Act. On October 7, a magistrate court had rejected further NCB custody for the accused, remanding them to judicial custody instead.