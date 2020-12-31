Comedian and chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad, Raju Srivastava, has received a death threat call. Srivastava's colleagues Ajit Saxena and Garvit Narang have also received the threat call. To recall, Srivastava had recently taken a jibe on mafias and illegal construction. The comedian has since asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter. Here are more details on this.

Details His wife and children also threatened, say reports

According to reports, the comedian had recently released a video taking a dig at the mafias in Uttar Pradesh, illegal construction, and the country's strict attitude on Pakistan. Furthermore, he had also expressed his views about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan for a film city in UP. Not only Srivastava, his wife and children have also been threatened.

Information He had also received threat calls seven years ago

This is not the first time that Srivastava has received threat calls. Around seven years ago, he had received threatening calls from Karachi and Dubai. He had filed a police complaint in Maharashtra at that time.

Details Recently, Srivastava made news after Bharti Singh's arrest

Though Srivastava has been away from the screen for a while, he recently grabbed headlines after the arrest of fellow comic Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Srivastava, who has worked with them in shows such as Comedy Circus, had attacked them. "I never thought that she used to take drugs," he said at the time.

