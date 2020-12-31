Last updated on Dec 31, 2020, 12:35 am
Written byShruti Niraj
Comedian and chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad, Raju Srivastava, has received a death threat call.
Srivastava's colleagues Ajit Saxena and Garvit Narang have also received the threat call.
To recall, Srivastava had recently taken a jibe on mafias and illegal construction.
The comedian has since asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter.
Here are more details on this.
According to reports, the comedian had recently released a video taking a dig at the mafias in Uttar Pradesh, illegal construction, and the country's strict attitude on Pakistan.
Furthermore, he had also expressed his views about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan for a film city in UP.
Not only Srivastava, his wife and children have also been threatened.
This is not the first time that Srivastava has received threat calls. Around seven years ago, he had received threatening calls from Karachi and Dubai. He had filed a police complaint in Maharashtra at that time.
Though Srivastava has been away from the screen for a while, he recently grabbed headlines after the arrest of fellow comic Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Srivastava, who has worked with them in shows such as Comedy Circus, had attacked them.
"I never thought that she used to take drugs," he said at the time.
For the unversed, Srivastava had started his career as a stand-up comic on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
He has also featured in TV shows like Comedy Circus and Raju Haazir Ho, and Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others.
