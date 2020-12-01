Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is set to build India's "biggest film city" in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has reportedly set up a meeting with Bollywood producers to discuss his plan. During his upcoming visit to Mumbai, the CM has invited many members from the Hindi film industry to discuss the way forward. Here are more details on this.

Details CM Adityanath to meet filmmakers on December 2

CM Adityanath will meet filmmakers, senior executives of streaming platforms and other prominent personalities from the film industry on December 2. The list of those who have been invited includes filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Manmohan Shetty, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, among others. Lately, UP has become a popular destination for shooting Hindi movies.

Quote 'We need suggestions from filmmakers, want to encourage them'

"We want to convey that filmmakers are welcome to shoot in UP. We want their suggestions for the facilities. The project is in the planning and designing stage, so we need to know their requirements (sic)," said Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Uttar Pradesh.

Plan CM Adityanath had announced film city in September

Earlier in September, CM Adityanath had made the announcement of constructing the "most beautiful" film city in Noida that could bring producers' focus to the state. "The film city will provide a better alternative to the film producers, at the same time, will be very useful in terms of employment generation," an official statement had said. The project is currently in the planning stage.

Movie shoots Recently, many hit movies have been shot in UP

In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of movies based in small cities and towns. In fact, many hit movies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dream Girl, Raanjhanaa, Masaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others have been shot in locations across UP. Furthermore, cities like Lucknow and Varanasi are quite popular among filmmakers.

