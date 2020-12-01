Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar have teamed up once again for the upcoming action-comedy movie, Bachchan Pandey.

This will mark their fourth film together, after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers.

Jacqueline will join the movie's team for shoot in January 2021.

For the unversed, Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

Here's more on this.