Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 11:19 am
Written byShruti Niraj
Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar have teamed up once again for the upcoming action-comedy movie, Bachchan Pandey.
This will mark their fourth film together, after Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Brothers.
Jacqueline will join the movie's team for shoot in January 2021.
For the unversed, Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.
Here's more on this.
In the movie, Akshay plays the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor.
However, details about Jacqueline's role have been kept under the wraps.
Talking about the same, she has said in a statement, "I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar (sic)."
