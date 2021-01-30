Katrina Kaif is on a spree of signing movies. As per reports, the actor might be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in his forthcoming film, which is tentatively titled Freddy. The movie will be directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan under his banner - Red Chillies Entertainment, reports say. Here are more details on this.

Details She is very keen to do this movie, source says

A trade source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "The film's producers have approached Katrina with the offer, and she's very keen to do it. The role is not only as pivotal as Kartik's but also in some ways, more important than his (sic)." Further, Aaryan will reportedly commence shooting for the movie in mid-2021, after completing some of his other projects.

Details Aaryan to play a "mysterious" role in 'Freddy'

While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that Aaryan will be seen in a unique avatar in the movie. "In Freddy, Kartik will play a character unlike any he has played so far. Ajay wanted someone with a sense of mischief and mystery. Kartik fitted the bill (sic)," Bollywood Hungama had reported in December.

Other movies Meanwhile Kaif's last collaboration with SRK was 'Zero'

Kaif and SRK had last teamed up for Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018. They were also earlier seen together in late filmmaker Yash Chopra's final directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. She now has Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up. She is also in talks for a film with Vijay Sethupathi, reports say.

Information Aaryan has 'Dhamaka' and other exciting projects coming up