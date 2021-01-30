Manoj Bajpayee, who is awaiting the release of the web show The Family Man 2, has been roped in to play the role of a crime journalist in the upcoming movie Despatch. The film will be helmed by Titli fame director Kanu Behl. Producer Ronnie Screwvala recently took to Twitter to make this announcement. Here are more details about the project.

Announcement Enter the world of crime journalism, Screwvala tweeted

Screwvala tweeted, "Enter the world of crime journalism with #Despatch. This edge of the seat thriller will be a direct to digital release! (sic)." Meanwhile, Bajpayee shared the announcement with the caption, "Such a joy to be collaborating with @RSVPMovies and @KanuBehl (sic)." The story revolves around Bajpayee's character, who finds himself stuck in the murky underbelly of business and crime.

Twitter Post You can check his tweet here

Details It reflects our lives and times, says director Behl

Behl said in a statement, "Despatch is a story I've been itching to tell for a while now. It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment." Behl's debut feature film Titli was a part of the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, where it was nominated for the Camera d'Or and the Un Certain Regard award.

Quote The film is relevant to our times, says Bajpayee

"As an actor I want to be part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. Despatch is one such film," Bajpayee reportedly said. He added, "With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe, and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times."

Other work What else is Bajpayee doing?