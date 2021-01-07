After a long wait, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer acclaimed web series The Family Man's second season has finally been given a release date. The show's makers on Thursday revealed that the second leg of the action-thriller series will start airing from February 12, 2021 on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the web show premiered in September 2019. Here is more.

Amazon Prime Video today shared a motion poster of the series on Twitter and wrote, "Srikant mission ke peeche aur villain Srikant ke peeche! #TheFamilyManOnPrime on February 12! (sic)." Through the poster, fans got a glimpse of the intense mystery they will witness in the forthcoming season of the show. The makers suggested that Samantha Akkineni will play a crucial role in the series.

The directors of the show, Raj and DK, said they are thrilled to be back with the season two. They said in a statement, "The response to first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season."

The makers worked hard despite the lockdown to complete the second season of the show. They claimed that fans will be thrilled to watch it as "we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man (sic)."

The first part of Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man had received rave reviews for its sharp writing and strong performances. The plot of the series revolves around an intelligence officer, Srikant (Bajpayee) and his misadventures, while he tries to strike a balance between his secret work life and personal matters. In the coming season, fans can expect new characters and more thrill.

