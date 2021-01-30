The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of web series Mirzapur's producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) filed against them. The show's makers have been accused of promoting social enmity and showing the titular area in poor light. The investigation in this matter is currently on. Here are more details on this.

FIR Details of the FIR against the producers

Earlier this month, an FIR was filed against the producers of the series under the Sections 295-A, 504, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67-A of the IT Act. The FIR was registered at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh, based on the complaint of one Arvind Chaturvedi of Chilbiliya village.

Details Court asks for cooperation in the investigation

After the FIR was lodged against Akhtar and Sidhwani, they filed a writ petition in the court. The court has issued notices seeking responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant, and scheduled the next hearing in the first week of March. However, while granting relief, Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Subhash Chand also directed the producers to cooperate in the investigation.

Order No coercive action shall be taken, court ordered

In the hearing, the court stated, "Having regard to the facts of the case and the submissions made, till the next date of listing or till submission of a police report under Section 173(2) CrPC, whichever is earlier, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners in pursuance of the FIR registered (sic)." "However, the petitioners shall offer full cooperation in the investigation."

Information Show not made with malicious intent, argued counsels

Meanwhile, the counsels representing the producers argued that the show was not made with any deliberate or malicious intention to hurt the sentiments of the citizens of India or to insult social and religious feelings of the people of any class or caste.

Show Second season of the series premiered last year

Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, the first season of the show was released in 2018, while the second leg was aired last year. The show features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, and Harshita Gaur, among others. Recently, the team had announced that a third season of the show is also on the cards.

