Amid the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video's series Tandav, another popular show from the streaming platform - Mirzapur has landed in trouble for allegedly hurting sentiments. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against its producers for allegedly promoting social enmity, showing abusive content, and also presenting the titular area in poor light. Here are more details on this.

Details The FIR has been filed in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur SP Ajay Kumar Singh said, "On the complaint of one Arvind Chaturvedi of Chilbiliya village, a case has been lodged against the producers of the web series Mirzapur and the OTT platform company Amazon Prime Video under appropriate sections of IPC and IT Act (sic)." The FIR was filed at the Kotwali Dehat Police station in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Details Makers charged under various sections of IPC

The FIR has named producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya. It has been registered under the Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Information 'Mirzapur' is malicious, full of abusive words: Complainant

In his complaint, Chaturvedi has alleged that Mirzapur is malicious, full of abusive words, and shows illicit relationships, adding that it has been made with the intention to hurt the religious and social sentiments of the people residing in the Mirzapur area.

Show Second season of the show premiered last year

Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, the first leg of Mirzapur premiered in 2018 and became a runaway success. The highly-anticipated second season of the series was released on October 23, last year. The show stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Harshita Gaur, among others.

'Tandav' Meanwhile, 'Tandav' is embroiled in a major controversy