-
After 'Tandav,' FIR against 'Mirzapur' creators for hurting sentimentsLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 02:35 pm
-
Amid the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video's series Tandav, another popular show from the streaming platform - Mirzapur has landed in trouble for allegedly hurting sentiments.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against its producers for allegedly promoting social enmity, showing abusive content, and also presenting the titular area in poor light.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
The FIR has been filed in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh
-
Mirzapur SP Ajay Kumar Singh said, "On the complaint of one Arvind Chaturvedi of Chilbiliya village, a case has been lodged against the producers of the web series Mirzapur and the OTT platform company Amazon Prime Video under appropriate sections of IPC and IT Act (sic)."
The FIR was filed at the Kotwali Dehat Police station in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
-
Details
Makers charged under various sections of IPC
-
The FIR has named producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya.
It has been registered under the Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Information
'Mirzapur' is malicious, full of abusive words: Complainant
-
In his complaint, Chaturvedi has alleged that Mirzapur is malicious, full of abusive words, and shows illicit relationships, adding that it has been made with the intention to hurt the religious and social sentiments of the people residing in the Mirzapur area.
-
Show
Second season of the show premiered last year
-
Directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, the first leg of Mirzapur premiered in 2018 and became a runaway success.
The highly-anticipated second season of the series was released on October 23, last year.
The show stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Harshita Gaur, among others.
-
'Tandav'
Meanwhile, 'Tandav' is embroiled in a major controversy
-
The case against the creators of Mirzapur has come at a time when another Prime Video show Tandav has landed in a major controversy.
Several complaints have been filed against the show for allegedly mocking Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments.
Its director Ali Abbas Zafar has also issued a public apology, saying they "unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments (sic)."