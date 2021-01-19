A Mumbai-based model and television actor has accused a pilot of raping her on pretext of marriage. The woman had last week submitted a complaint at the Oshiwara Police station in suburban Mumbai, after which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Monday. She has accused the 33-year-old pilot of rape, unnatural sex, and cheating. Here are more details on this.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the said actor had met the Air India pilot, named Akshat Sethi, on a matrimonial site. The actor has claimed in her statement to the police that the accused had promised her marriage only to establish sexual relations with her. In her complaint, she also accused Sethi of breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

In an official statement, police revealed, "The accused pilot often talked to the victim on the phone and the two used to chat on social media (sic)." "Ten days back the accused called her and said he wanted to meet her. Later, the accused went to her house and promised to marry her. After that, the accused raped her several times," the police added.

"A few days later, the accused stopped talking to her. When the woman talked to him about the issue, he refused to marry (sic)," the cops added in their statement. The accused, a native of Bhopal, had allegedly promised the actor that he would introduce her to his parents, but never kept his word. Fed up with his behavior, the actor filed the complaint.

