Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar has said that he is looking for a job. Recently, it was claimed on social media that he was out of work, after which several actors came out in his support. In a recent interview, the actor, who became famous with the serial Nukkad, has talked about lack of good work in the time of the pandemic. Here is more.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Khakhar said, "I do not want to sound sad and say I am not satisfied with how things are at the moment (sic)." "However, I am really hoping that the quantum of work I am looking for, comes my way," he further added. "I am eager to get in front of the camera."

Khakhar had become a sought-after actor during the 90s after his popular role of Khopdi in Nukkad. Even as he became a household name with that show, Khakhar revealed that he was only offered similar roles after it. "And no artiste with a rational mind would accept doing the same thing again and again," he told the publication.

After not getting desired roles, Khakhar, in 1996, moved to the United States and started working as a java coder. Talking about the same, the actor said, "I was quite happy living a new life in the US. I also knew that no one will recognize me as an actor there, and so I adapted well to the new field (sic)."

In 2008, Khakhar returned to India and resumed his acting career. Even though he featured in a few notable projects, the actor said that he has not received many good offers. "I am also a little old school, and cannot self sell myself. I do not understand how to market. I am sure people who know me and my work will reach out."

