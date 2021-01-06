Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, loved by fans for his killer dance moves and daredevil stunts, is all set to treat them with another exciting song titled Casanova. The actor, who was last seen in the action film Baaghi 3, has dropped the first look teaser of his upcoming music video. Tiger shared the motion poster of the song on Instagram today. Here's more.

Details Tiger thanked his fans for the encouragement

Tiger shared that he is bringing his second single after all the love and appreciation he received for his first attempt at singing with Unbelievable. Sharing the motion poster of the new track, he wrote, "Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again."

Details Tiger shows off ripped abs, looks uber cool in teaser

The clip opens with a silhouette of the actor in a dark background. A few seconds into the video, the word "Casanova" appears on the screen. Tiger, dressed in an unbuttoned blazer, a pair of pants, and sunglasses, can be seen flaunting his washboard abs in the teaser. While the first look does not give away much, the track seems to have catchy beats.

Reactions Disha Patani is excited for the song

Tiger's rumored girlfriend and actor Disha Patani also shared the teaser of the song on her Instagram Stories and wrote that she "can't wait" for it. While many friends and fans of the actor reacted to the clip, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams's comment grabbed many eyeballs. Eban reacted to the post by commenting, "Let's go, bro (sic)."

Information The music video has been directed by Punit Malhotra

The upcoming music video has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra and the music has been composed by Avitesh. Casanova is bankrolled by Tiger in collaboration with Qyuki. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with Santha as the director of photography (DoP).

Other work Tiger's first single 'Unbelievable' was dropped last year