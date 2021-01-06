-
06 Jan 2021
Tiger Shroff shares first look of new music video, 'Casanova'
Written byNitika Sharma
Entertainment
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, loved by fans for his killer dance moves and daredevil stunts, is all set to treat them with another exciting song titled Casanova.
The actor, who was last seen in the action film Baaghi 3, has dropped the first look teaser of his upcoming music video.
Tiger shared the motion poster of the song on Instagram today.
Here's more.
Details
Tiger thanked his fans for the encouragement
Tiger shared that he is bringing his second single after all the love and appreciation he received for his first attempt at singing with Unbelievable.
Sharing the motion poster of the new track, he wrote, "Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again."
Tiger shows off ripped abs, looks uber cool in teaser
The clip opens with a silhouette of the actor in a dark background.
A few seconds into the video, the word "Casanova" appears on the screen.
Tiger, dressed in an unbuttoned blazer, a pair of pants, and sunglasses, can be seen flaunting his washboard abs in the teaser.
While the first look does not give away much, the track seems to have catchy beats.
Check out the first look teaser here
Reactions
Disha Patani is excited for the song
Tiger's rumored girlfriend and actor Disha Patani also shared the teaser of the song on her Instagram Stories and wrote that she "can't wait" for it.
While many friends and fans of the actor reacted to the clip, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams's comment grabbed many eyeballs.
Eban reacted to the post by commenting, "Let's go, bro (sic)."
Information
The music video has been directed by Punit Malhotra
The upcoming music video has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra and the music has been composed by Avitesh. Casanova is bankrolled by Tiger in collaboration with Qyuki. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with Santha as the director of photography (DoP).
Other work
Tiger's first single 'Unbelievable' was dropped last year
The actor had made his singing debut in September 2020 with the track Unbelievable, in collaboration with Big Bang Music. That music video had also been directed by Punit.
Meanwhile, Tiger has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, including Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.
He will also be seen in the first part of a planned action franchise titled Ganapath.