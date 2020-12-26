Actor and politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital yesterday over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure, is now progressing well, said the hospital authorities in a medical bulletin. However, the superstar's blood pressure is "still on the higher side," it added. He was in Hyderabad to work on his upcoming movie Annaatthe. Here are more details on this.

Details 'His investigations have not revealed anything alarming'

Apollo Hospital issued an official statement that read, "He had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side, although under better control than yesterday." "His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by today evening (sic)," it further read.

Details Rajinikanth was hospitalized on Friday

Recently, Rajinikanth had tested negative for COVID-19 but was quarantined. On Friday, the hospital had issued a statement about admitting the superstar which read, "He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged." "Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," it further read.

Quote Wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from all quarters

Meanwhile, the countless fans, well-wishers, and colleagues of the 70-year-old superstar have been praying for his speedy recovery on social media. "Wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery," 66-year-old actor and politician Kamal Haasan tweeted in Tamil.

Movie He had been shooting for his upcoming movie

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth was shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe when some crew members of the project tested positive for the coronavirus. While the actor tested negative, he was quarantined to ensure safety. The said movie, which is being directed by Siruthai Siva, also stars actors Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and others. Rajinikanth was last seen in the movie Darbar.

Information He is gearing up to launch his own political party