Days after the death of Tamil television actor Chitra in Chennai, her husband Hemanth has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide. He has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chitra was found dead at a hotel on December 9, after which her family alleged foul play and demanded a fair investigation. Here are more details on this.

Details Hemanth pushed her on the day she died: Police

Hemanth and Chitra had gotten married a few months ago. He had been angry with the late actor for her intimate scene in a TV serial. "Hemanth did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her," Assistant Commissioner of Police told NDTV. Earlier, Chitra's mother had also accused Hemanth of beating her daughter.

Death Chitra was found dead in a hotel room

On December 9, Chitra, 29, was found dead in a room at a hotel in Chennai's Nazarathpet area. The hotel manager called the police around 2:30 am and informed them about the incident. Initial investigations have ruled her death suicide and the scars on her face as caused by herself. Further, Hemanth was allegedly the last person she had spoken to.

Quote Based on investigation, we have slapped Section 306: Police

A police official has told The New Indian Express, "Based on the outcome of the investigation carried out for the past few days, we have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth."

Probe Chitra's colleagues and friends also questioned

Hemanth was arrested following questioning for several days. Apart from him, Chitra's friends and colleagues on the sets were also interrogated by the police. As per Hemanth's statement, he had found Chitra dead after the hotel staff opened the room using a duplicate key. Since Chitra died in less than seven years of marriage, a Revenue Divisional Officer is also separately investigating the case.

Helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help