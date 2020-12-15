Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR involving her from the Cyber Cell to CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) of the Crime Branch. Citing the news, she asked Hrithik to "stop crying over a little affair" and stated that he "refuses to move on." The legal feud between the two actors goes back years. Here are more details on this.

Details His sob story starts again, writes Kangana

Taking a dig at Hrithik after the recent development in their legal case, Kangana tweeted, "His sob story starts again. So many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman." Kangana added that Hrithik starts creating drama whenever she decides to move on in her personal life.

Twitter Post You can read Kangana's tweet here

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Details Why has Hrithik's FIR been transferred?

Recently, Hrithik's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani wrote to the Mumbai Police stating that no progress has been made in the case since 2016. For the unversed, Hrithik had filed a case against an unknown impostor for allegedly speaking to Kangana on his behalf using an email ID. Hrithik's lawyer has now requested speedy action in the matter.

Quote No progress in the investigation, alleged Hrithik's lawyer

"There has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter, issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest," the lawyer wrote in his letter to the police.

Kangana and Hrithik's legal dispute dates back years

Kangana and Hrithik's affair allegedly began when they worked together on the movies Krrish 3 and Kites. However, an ugly spat later erupted between the two after the 33-year-old actor addressed the latter as her "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik retaliated with a lawsuit in 2016, asking her to apologize for her defamatory remarks and issue a clarification. But Kangana denied all charges.

The case remains unsolved till date

On the basis of Hrithik's complaint, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, was registered against an unknown imposter. However, the police was unable to establish any facts and filed a NIL report in June 2017.

Other details Kangana has often called Hrithik her 'ex'