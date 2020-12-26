Janhvi Kapoor-starrer movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has yet again landed in trouble as the Delhi High Court issued summons to the production company Dharma Productions over a suit filed by the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA). The ISRA has alleged that certain performances were commercially exploited in the film and has sought a royalty. Here are more details on this.

Details ISRA claims commercial exploitation of some songs

As reported by Bar And Bench, the Delhi HC has issued summons over ISRA's complaint that makers have commercially exploited three songs, viz. Ae Ji O Ji (from the movie Ram Lakhan), Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak) and Saajan ji Ghar Aaye (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai). The makers have refuted the claims and said the performances "don't qualify for the payment of royalty."

Details Further hearing scheduled for March 12, 2021

While the plea says that Dharma Productions must pay a royalty to the singers' association, the makers have denied it. According to reports, the makers have also claimed that the requisite license for the said songs was already obtained from the concerned labels. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for March 12 next year.

Controversy Earlier, 'Gunjan Saxena' was involved in another controversy

Earlier this year, after the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the Indian Air Force had raised objections over the movie's portrayal of the force. A plea over the matter was also filed in the Delhi High Court. However, the court had refused to stay the film's release. The real-life Gunjan Saxena also clarified that the movie's intention was not to hurt IAF.

Information Janhvi on her film 'Gunjan Saxena' receiving criticism

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl had also received heavy criticism for featuring a star kid, amid the reignited debate of nepotism in Bollywood. Reacting to the criticism against the movie, Kapoor had said, "I do not want to ever come from a place where I am like, 'Oh, sympathize with me, I am being trolled' because everyone does have their journey (sic)."

Movie 'Gujan Saxena' is the story of an IAF officer