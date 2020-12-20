Since vaccinations started in the United States on Monday, over 1.28 lakh people have reportedly received the vaccine so far. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued guidelines on the allergic reactions from the vaccine. The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in the outbreak, witnessed a record single-day spike in new infections on Saturday.

Details Over 1.28 lakh vaccinated this week

According to The New York Times, more than 1.28 lakh people received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. The government is reportedly expected to initially deliver enough vaccine for 2.9 million people to receive the first dose. However, the amount is not enough even for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents at the frontlines of the outbreak, the report added.

Outbreak US remains world's worst-hit country

The US has reported a total of 17.6 million infections so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University's tracker. On Saturday, the country recorded an all-time high of 4,03,359 fresh infections over a 24-hour period, according to the CDC. The death toll has now risen to 0.3 million. Globally, 76.2 million people have been sickened, while 1.68 million have died.

Recent news 2 vaccines get emergency approval in US

Earlier this month, the US had granted emergency-use authorization (EUA) to the mRNA vaccine developed by American giant Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech. The vaccine was rolled out on Monday. On Friday, Moderna's mRNA vaccine became the second vaccine to be granted EUA in the US. Outgoing President Donald Trump said in a tweet that the distribution of Moderna's vaccine will start immediately.

Guidelines CDC issues warning for people with allergies