Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 11:26 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Indian Navy on Friday said that a MiG-29K trainer aircraft had crashed off the coast of Goa into the Arabian Sea last evening.
The Navy said that while one pilot has been rescued, another remains missing despite continued search operations.
Notably, this is the third mishap involving the MiG-29K aircraft reported in the past one year.
Here are more details.
The Indian Navy said in a statement Friday, "A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20."
It said a search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot, who remains missing.
"An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Navy went on to add.
Earlier in February this year, a MiG-29K had crashed after being hit by birds over Goa. Both pilots had ejected the aircraft, but not before steering it away from habitation. The Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had praised the pilots' actions.
Last year in November, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft had crashed outside a village in Goa. Both pilots had ejected safely.
The Indian Navy has a fleet of more than 40 MiG-29K aircraft based out of Goa.
The twin-engine Russian-made aircraft operate from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.
The MiG-29s were recently seen in action during this year's Malabar exercise from November 17-20 on the west coast of India. Australia, Japan, and the United States had participated in the exercise.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.