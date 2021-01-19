Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 01:30 am

Marvel's highly anticipated entry into episodic content has begun with the release of WandaVision on Disney+. And it is spectacular! For comics fans, the show is a piece of art. However, if you have not read any comics before, it might be confusing. But don't worry. If you want to understand the show a little bit more, here is a reading list for you.

Household talks 'The Vision and the Scarlet Witch': Two superheroes' domestic life

The Vision and the Scarlet Witch is a two-volume series that explores the married life of the two powerful Avengers, after their wedding in 1975. The plot starts with Vision and Wanda leaving their heroic lives behind them to move to the suburbs. The second volume becomes more intense with the arrival of their magic-manifested twin boys, named William and Thomas Maximoff.

Distress strikes The 'Vision Quest' storyline is filled with tragedies

Chronicled in Avengers West Coast #42 -52, the Vision Quest arc is quite tragic. Here, Vision is kidnapped and disassembled. Even when Hank Pym assembles him back, the harm is done. Vision loses his humanity, and he fails to recognize Wanda and their children. To make matter worse, Wanda learns that her children are partially made from the villain, Mephisto.

Descent into madness 'Avengers Disassembled': The destruction of the world's most powerful superheroes

Avengers Disassembled #500-503 has many stories coming together but at the center of it lies Wanda's descent into madness. Triggered by the sudden memories of her lost children, which Agatha Harkness initially removes from her mind, Scarlet Witch secretly proceeds to destroy the Avengers. The result sees Vision getting killed by an enraged She-Hulk, and Doctor Strange noticing the chaos Wanda has created.

House of M 'House of M' is Scarlet Witch's most important story

House of M is Wanda's most important story. This particular one starts with Wanda using her powers to create a reality where everyone's dream comes true in a world ruled by her father Magneto. When this false reality is revealed, Wanda disappears after de-powering every mutant on earth and ensuring that no mutant is ever born again.

Vindication 'Avengers: The Children's Crusade' is Wanda's redemption arc