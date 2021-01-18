Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar has finally opened up about the recent road rage incident that took place in Pune, opining that the issue has been blown out of proportion by the media. Reacting to the complaint registered against him over the matter, the filmmaker said that he should have approached the cops first. Here are more details on this.

Details The accident took place on January 15

On January 15, a person named Kailash Satpute dashed his vehicle into Manjrekar's car from the back. Thereafter, the actor lost his cool and allegedly abused and slapped Satpute, after which the latter filed a complaint against Manjrekar at the Yavat Police station in Pune. The case was registered under the Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reaction The whole thing is very foolish: Manjrekar

Talking about the incident, Manjrekar has told SpotboyE, "The whole thing is very foolish. Someone dashes into my car from behind. I believe he was drunk. He complains the next day. And the whole thing turns into a media circus (sic)." The director has said that he was on his way to a shooting when the incident occurred.

Quote He regrets not filing a complaint

"It is quite appalling. My car was destroyed. I was on my way to a shooting, so I decided to ignore the incident. My silly mistake. I should have gone to the police first," the filmmaker, who is currently directing Salman Khan's film Antim, added.

Work Manjrekar is currently directing 'Antim: The Final Truth'