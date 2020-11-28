Thousands of farmers gathered at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border held a meeting on Saturday morning, amid heavy security deployment. Farmers have continued demonstrating there despite being offered a site in north Delhi to hold the protest. The Delhi Police had on Friday given permission to the agitators to enter the national capital. Here are more details on this.

Details Farmers faced teargas, water cannons, before being allowed entry

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, started arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari this morning, to hold a protest against three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre earlier in September. The farmers had been trying to enter Delhi for days through various border points, facing teargas shells, water cannons, and barricading put by the Delhi Police.

Twitter Post Here are visuals from the Singhu border

#WATCH A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest here



Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Details Farmers unwilling to protest at the designated site

Earlier, violent clashes between the farmers and the cops were seen at the Singhu border. The Delhi Police had also sought permission from the Delhi Government to use nine stadiums to detain the farmers if they tried to enter Delhi. However, the request was rejected. Many protesters have said they either want to go to Ramlila ground or the Jantar Mantar for the protest.

Quote Will go back after getting rid of "black" laws: Protester

"We have got food rations for six months. We will go back after getting rid of the black agriculture laws which are against farmers," a protester at the Singhu border was quoted as saying by ANI.

Protest What are the new farm laws all about?

The farmers are protesting against three new laws, aimed at bringing reforms by eliminating the middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, farmers and the Opposition parties have alleged that the laws will deprive the farmers of the minimum guaranteed price and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

Information Farmers from MP, UP, Rajasthan to join the protest

Farmer leaders have said that farmers from four more states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - are expected to join the stir in the next few days. Further, they intend to collect at the Ramlila ground for a protest planned for months.

