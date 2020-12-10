On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to some scenes of the forthcoming Netflix film AK vs AK citing an 'inaccurate' portrayal of IAF officers, and the usage of 'inappropriate' language. Now, the film's star Anil Kapoor has issued an apology to the IAF. Apart from Kapoor, streaming service Netflix has also issued a clarification in the matter. Here's more on this.

Context The related scenes need to be withdrawn, said the IAF

The IAF raised an objection against some scenes in the film's promotional clips. "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate," the force tweeted. "This does not conform to the behavioral norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn," the tweet further read.

Details 'I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies'

Last evening, Kapoor addressed IAF's objection through a video on Twitter and apologized for the controversial scenes. "As I am wearing the Indian Air Force Uniform while using unparliamentary language, I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting sentiments," he said in the video. He added he was playing an actor and an "emotionally distraught father," not an IAF officer.

Quote Have utmost respect for our defense personnel: Kapoor

"It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmakers to disrespect Indian Air Force. I have always had utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defense personnel and therefore I truly apologize for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments," Kapoor added.

Twitter Post Here is Kapoor's video

Reaction Netflix also issued a clarification over the matter

Apart from the actor, streaming platform Netflix also issued a clarification and stated, "Our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard." It added, "AK vs AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors...At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces (sic)."

Twitter Post 'Highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation'

At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

Movie The movie is slated for a December 24 release

AK vs AK is a thriller by director Vikramaditya Motwane, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. In the movie, both of them will be seen playing semi-fictionalized versions of themselves. The story revolves around a film director who kidnaps the actor's daughter and films his desperate search attempts. The movie will start streaming on Netflix from December 24.

Controversies Other controversies that recently affected Netflix