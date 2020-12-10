Actors of American comedy-drama series Glee have come together to make a difference this Christmas in honor of their late co-star, Naya Rivera. They have started a fundraiser, the collections of which will go to a charitable organization based in Los Angeles called Alexandria House. The campaign is named Snixxmas Charity Drive, a nod to the name of Rivera's Christmas parties, which were "sparkling."

Details Remembering Santana Lopez: Co-stars reflect on the year gone by

Dianna Agron, Jane Lynch, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and other actors collaborated to create a heart-warming video in which each read out a line or two of the description of the fundraiser. The video started with McHale and Ushkowitz reflecting "on the year that's passed," which has left the Glee community with unforgettable memories of Rivera, who died in July.

About In Rivera's parties, attendees were asked to donate items

Elaborating further, Rivera's co-stars said that her Christmas parties, dubbed Snixxmas, were "sparkling, fabulous...one hell of a good time!" Apart from glamor, they also had a special touch of generosity in which she wanted every attendee to bring in one item that could be donated to those in need. Recently, she had volunteered for Alexandria House, which she called her "home away from home."

Fundraiser The charity has collected $83,820 of total target $100,000

"We will be making a donation in Naya's name to Alexandria House," said Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester in the show. He urged Glee fans to fund the campaign or find a similar charity drive and lend money, utility or time, as Rivera used to do. The charity drive in her memory has collected $83,820 as of now, and has a $100,000 target.

Accident Rivera drowned in Lake Piru while boating with son

Rivera's family stated the fundraiser "is an extension of Naya's love for families, children, and holidays". On July 8, Rivera and her son Josey rented a pontoon boat for a ride in Lake Piru, California, but the boat went overdue. In the afternoon, staff found Josey sitting on it, alone. TMZ reported that Josey said his mother jumped into the lake but didn't return.

Information Her autopsy report stated accidental drowning as cause of death