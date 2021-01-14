Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday. They have urged the paparazzi to respect the privacy of their child, asking them not to click her pictures or publish any content related to the newborn. "We want to protect the privacy of our child," the star couple said in a statement. Here is more on this.

Details 'Don't take any content that has our child'

The couple has sent special gift hampers to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai along with a personal note. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child (sic)," the note read. They also thanked the paparazzi for their love and support.

Quote Raveena Tandon also praised the paparazzi

Commenting on their request, actor Raveena Tandon has praised the paparazzi. "You guys would always keep my request too when I didn't want you all to click my children's pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you (sic)," she wrote.

Announcement Kohli announced the birth of his child earlier this week

On Monday, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes (sic)." He had added that both Sharma and the baby were doing well. The couple had announced their first pregnancy amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in August last year.

Parenting The couple wants to protect the kid from media's eye

Both Kohli and Sharma have repeatedly emphasized on the need for their child's privacy. Talking about raising their kid, the actor had earlier stated, "We don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it is a decision your child should be able to take (sic)." Quite recently, they had slammed a media house for taking their pictures without permission.

