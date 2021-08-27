Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs. 25 lakh; one arrested

Resident of Rajasthan apprehended by Mumbai's cyber police for duping woman of Rs. 25 lakh

The cyber police in Mumbai has arrested a 46-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs. 25 lakh by promising to sell her gold at a low rate, an official said on Thursday. Nitesh Bansal, a resident of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, was apprehended by a team of cyber police on Wednesday, he said.

Incident

Bansal posed as CEO of an import and export company

The complainant, a 35-year-old HR manager with a multinational company, wanted to invest in gold and had checked a website for this purpose where she also submitted her phone number and name. Bansal called her last month posing as the CEO of an import and export company and told her that he can procure gold for her at less than the market rate.

Complaint

After receiving Rs. 25 lakh, Bansal stopped taking her calls

The woman then transferred Rs. 25 lakh online in three bank accounts as told by Bansal. After receiving the money he stopped taking her calls and no gold was ever delivered to her, the woman alleged. After she filed a complaint with the cyber police station of the Mumbai North region, Bansal's location was traced to Bhilwara and he was arrested.

Quote

Police also recovered four phones, eight ATM cards from Bansal

"Police recovered four mobile phones, eight ATM cards, and Rs. 25 lakh from him," said DCP Rashmi Karandikar (cyber). "This was a common scam these days and people should not fall prey to such online fraudsters," she said, adding that further probe was on.

Similar incident

A similar incident of fraud was also reported in Pune

A similar incident was reported in April where a 60-year-old senior executive of a private firm in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly lost over Rs. 3.98 crore to online fraudsters who lured her through social media. According to police, the woman lost over Rs. 3.98 crore in 207 transactions to 27 different accounts. The fraudsters called her posing as courier agency representatives and customs officials.